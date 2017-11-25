Wizards' Markieff Morris: No longer on minutes restriction
Morris is no longer on a minutes restriction, which he was placed on after coming off sports hernia surgery, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Morris saw a season-high 34 minutes during Wednesday's game against the Hornets, posting 14 points and eight rebounds. Prior to that, he was seeing just 21.5 minutes per contest. Morris' health is especially important for the next two weeks, as starting point guard John Wall (knee) is expected to miss that length of time.
