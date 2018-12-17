Wizards' Markieff Morris: Not on injury report
Morris (neck) is not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
It doesn't sound like Morris will be forced to miss any additional action after exiting Sunday's game against the Lakers with a neck strain. Through 29 games this season, Morris is averaging 11.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 26.0 minutes.
More News
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Questionable to return•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 18 points Monday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Drops 20 off bench•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Another strong effort in loss•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Double-double in win•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Solid all-around production Friday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...