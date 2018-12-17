Wizards' Markieff Morris: Not on injury report

Morris (neck) is not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

It doesn't sound like Morris will be forced to miss any additional action after exiting Sunday's game against the Lakers with a neck strain. Through 29 games this season, Morris is averaging 11.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 26.0 minutes.

