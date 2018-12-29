Wizards' Markieff Morris: Out again Saturday
Morris (back) is out Saturday against the Hornets.
Morris will miss a second straight contest due to back soreness. While he was sidelined Friday, Trevor Ariza, Jeff Green and Thomas Bryant all saw extended run. Bryant posted 36.6 fantasy points in 30 minutes, Green posted 24.4 fantasy points in 33 minutes and Ariza posted 18.1 fantasy points across 40 minutes.
