Wizards' Markieff Morris: Out for at least six weeks
Morris has been diagnosed with transient cervical neuropraxia, and he will be limited to non-contact basketball activities for the next six weeks. After that period, he is expected to be cleared for a return to full basketball activities.
Morris began to experience neck and upper back stiffness after taking a hit to the chin during a game against the Lakers on Dec. 16, and he aggravated the injury again Dec. 26 against the Pistons. As a result, he'll need to avoid basketball activities for over a month, which could place his return after the All-Star break. While he's absent, Jeff Green, Trevor Ariza and Sam Dekker remain candidates to see extra run.
More News
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Visiting specialist Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Will see specialist•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Out again Saturday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Ruled out Friday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Another solid effort off bench•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.