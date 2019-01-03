Wizards' Markieff Morris: Out for at least six weeks

Morris has been diagnosed with transient cervical neuropraxia, and he will be limited to non-contact basketball activities for the next six weeks. After that period, he is expected to be cleared for a return to full basketball activities.

Morris began to experience neck and upper back stiffness after taking a hit to the chin during a game against the Lakers on Dec. 16, and he aggravated the injury again Dec. 26 against the Pistons. As a result, he'll need to avoid basketball activities for over a month, which could place his return after the All-Star break. While he's absent, Jeff Green, Trevor Ariza and Sam Dekker remain candidates to see extra run.