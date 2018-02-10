Play

Wizards' Markieff Morris: Out with illness

Morris has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Bulls due to illness.

Morris has also been dealing with a swollen hand the past few games, so the forward will get the night off with one game remaining on the schedule until the All-Star break. Kelly Oubre will get the start in his absence and Mike Scott and Jason Smith could also see some extra minutes off the bench as a result.

