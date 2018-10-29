Wizards' Markieff Morris: Participating in warm ups
Morris (illness) is taking part in pregame warmups ahead of Sunday's game against the Clippers, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Morris has been battling an illness, but he'll use the pregame to determine whether he feels good enough to take the court. Expect an update on his status prior to tipoff.
