Wizards' Markieff Morris: Plays 10 minutes in preseason finale

Morris managed four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two assists, two blocks, and one rebound in 10 minutes during Friday's 140-111 win over the Guangzhou Long-Lions.

Morris was quiet in this one while seeing limited minutes. However, he played well during Wednesday's win against the Pistons, in which he returned from a one-game absence with an abdomen injury to start and tally 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven boards, two dimes, two blocks, and one steal in 26 minutes. Dwight Howard (back) is set to return to the court on Monday, but his status for next Thursday's season opener is still up in the air. If Howard were to miss any games, Morris might be among those forced to pick up the slack as a small-ball center.