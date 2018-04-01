Wizards' Markieff Morris: Plays 30 minutes Sunday
Morris totaled just eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 113-94 loss to Chicago.
Morris came into the game with a questionable tag after being forced to leave Saturday's game with an illness. He took his spot in the starting lineup and despite playing 30 minutes, he appeared flat on both ends of the floor. This was a terrible loss for the Wizards and it doesn't get any easier as they travel to Houston to face the Rockets on Tuesday.
More News
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Will play Sunday vs. Bulls•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Exits due to flu-like symptoms•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Posts solid all-around line•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 13 points Sunday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Strong all-around game in Friday's loss•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Major downturn in Wednesday's loss•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...