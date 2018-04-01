Wizards' Markieff Morris: Plays 30 minutes Sunday

Morris totaled just eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 113-94 loss to Chicago.

Morris came into the game with a questionable tag after being forced to leave Saturday's game with an illness. He took his spot in the starting lineup and despite playing 30 minutes, he appeared flat on both ends of the floor. This was a terrible loss for the Wizards and it doesn't get any easier as they travel to Houston to face the Rockets on Tuesday.