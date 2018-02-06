Wizards' Markieff Morris: Posts double-double versus Pacers
Morris posted 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes during Monday's 111-102 win over the Pacers.
Morris struggled a bit with his shot, but he still scored in double figures for the sixth straight game and led the team in rebounds to notch his fifth double-double of the season. The 28-year-old has seen his usage increase as the team looks to fill the void left by the injury to John Wall (knee), responding with averages of 17.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 treys per game over the last six.
