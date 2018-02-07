Wizards' Markieff Morris: Posts modest numbers in loss
Morris tallied 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four assists , four steals and three rebounds in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 115-102 loss to the Sixers.
Aside from superior thievery (four steals), Morris came back down to Earth after recording a double-double in his last outing. Morris has emerged as a decent streaming option due to his slight uptick in production following John Wall's (knee) injury, although he didn't quite perform as expected Tuesday. In Morris' defense, every Wizard was behind the 8-ball in this matchup, as the Wells Fargo Center was filled with still-celebrating Eagles fans, who fed the Sixers enough energy to beat any team in the NBA.
