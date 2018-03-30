Wizards' Markieff Morris: Posts solid all-around line

Morris produced 11 points (5-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, four blocks and one steal across 36 minutes during a 103-92 loss to the Pistons on Thursday.

Despite a poor shooting effort, Morris did a little bit of everything during Thursday's loss. The four blocks marked a new season high for him. Morris isn't always consistent, but he's doing enough right now to be owned in most leagues.