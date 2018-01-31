Wizards' Markieff Morris: Posts strong all-around line Tuesday

Morris provided 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 37 minutes during a 102-96 win over the Thunder on Tuesday.

Morris was solid for the third straight game in the win. After an up and down start to the new year, Morris has come on strong in the last three games, with averages of 20.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 three-pointers per game in that stretch. He'll get more scoring opportunities with John Wall (knee) sidelined, so his value looks to be trending up.