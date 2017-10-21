Wizards' Markieff Morris: Progresses to one-on-one contact

Morris (abdomen) has been cleared to participate in one-on-one contact drills, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Morris continues to progress well in his recovery, as he also participated in a morning weightlifting session in addition to taking contact. Assuming he doesn't experience a setback, he's expected to return to games in early November. While he's absent, Kelly Oubre and Jason Smith (shoulder) will likely be the two main beneficiaries.