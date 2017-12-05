Wizards' Markieff Morris: Puts up 11 points in defeat
Morris tallied 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and two blocks across 22 minutes in Monday's 116-69 loss to the Jazz.
Morris' scoring total -- albeit modest -- was good enough to rank second on the team behind Otto Porter in the blowout defeat. The 28-year-old was coming off a season-high 23 points on Friday, but his contributions Monday were much more along the lines of his season figures. Morris is shooting a respectable 44.5 percent, but both his shot attempts (9.1) and scoring average (10.0) are his lowest since the 2012-13 season in Phoenix.
