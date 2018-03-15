Wizards' Markieff Morris: Puts up 20/7/4 line in double-overtime win

Morris produced 20 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 125-124 win over the Celtics.

Morris followed up his season-high 27 points in his last game with another fine performance on Wednesday. He's averaged 13.7 points and 6.4 rebounds since the All-Star break and should continue to be a dominating presence inside, especially as a scorer. His rebound totals will usually be compromised by Marcin Gortat, but he's a viable candidate for play in all formats.