Wizards' Markieff Morris: Puts up 20/7/4 line in double-overtime win
Morris produced 20 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 125-124 win over the Celtics.
Morris followed up his season-high 27 points in his last game with another fine performance on Wednesday. He's averaged 13.7 points and 6.4 rebounds since the All-Star break and should continue to be a dominating presence inside, especially as a scorer. His rebound totals will usually be compromised by Marcin Gortat, but he's a viable candidate for play in all formats.
More News
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores season-high 27 points Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 17 in Friday's win•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 12 points in loss•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 14 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Will be available Wednesday•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...