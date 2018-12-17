Wizards' Markieff Morris: Questionable to return
Morris exited Sunday's game against the Lakers with a neck strain, and his return is questionable, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Morris went to the locker room earlier in the contest, and he's since been diagnosed with a neck strain. He logged 11 minutes and scored four points while snagging four rebounds prior to departing. Sam Dekker could see more run if Morris is unable to come back.
