Wizards' Markieff Morris: Questionable Wednesday
Morris (abdomen) is questionable Wednesday against the Pistons, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Morris missed Monday's preseason game due to a sore abdomen, and is a 50/50 shot to take the floor in the Wizards' final preseason contest. Assuming he's good to go at least for the regular season, he could be in line for extra run if Dwight Howard (back) misses some time.
