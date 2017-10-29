Wizards' Markieff Morris: Receives one-game suspension

Morris (abdomen) has been suspended one game for leaving the bench during Friday's game against the Warriors, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

A scuffle between Bradley Beal and Draymond Green broke out during Friday's contest, and while both Beal and Green have avoided suspensions and will just be fined, Morris and teammate Carrick Felix will be suspended one game each for leaving the bench. That being said, Morris is currently recovering from sports hernia surgery, so he won't be eligible to serve his suspension until he's healthy enough to be cleared for game action.