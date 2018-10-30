Wizards' Markieff Morris: Ruled out Tuesday
Morris (concussion) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Given that Morris just entered the league's concussion protocol Sunday, it's not surprising to see him sidelined for Tuesday night's contest. With Kelly Oubre dealing with an illness and a game-time decision, the Wizards could be without some quality frontcourt depth in Memphis. Regardless of whether Oubre is active or not, Jeff Green is in line to see plenty of minutes in the frontcourt Tuesday in Morris' absence.
