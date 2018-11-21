Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 12 points in 25 minutes

Morris managed 12 points (3-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 125-118 win over the Clippers.

Morris was aggressive despite moving into a reserve role in this one, tying fellow reserve forward Jeff Green for the third-most field-goal attempts on the team. The decision to drop Morris from the starting lineup hardly turned out to be a demotion, as he earned his average load of minutes (plus more playing time than he had seen in each of the last three games).