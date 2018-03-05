Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 12 points in loss

Morris had 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Sunday's 98-95 loss to Indiana.

Morris scored in double-figures for the fourth consecutive game as the Wizards fell to the Pacers. Morris has been very run-of-the-mill this season, providing very little upside for owners. He is going to receive minutes on a nightly basis but doesn't really offer anything outside of some scoring and rebounding. He isn't really a standard league worthy player and doesn't even seem like a streaming option in competitive leagues.