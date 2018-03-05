Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 12 points in loss
Morris had 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Sunday's 98-95 loss to Indiana.
Morris scored in double-figures for the fourth consecutive game as the Wizards fell to the Pacers. Morris has been very run-of-the-mill this season, providing very little upside for owners. He is going to receive minutes on a nightly basis but doesn't really offer anything outside of some scoring and rebounding. He isn't really a standard league worthy player and doesn't even seem like a streaming option in competitive leagues.
More News
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 14 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Will be available Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Out with illness•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Held out of practice Friday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Will start Thursday vs. Celtics•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...