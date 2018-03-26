Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 13 points Sunday
Morris registered 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 34 minutes in Sunday's 101-97 loss to the Knick.s
Morris was the most efficient player for the Wizards Sunday night, converting half of his shots en route to the second-highest scoring total on the team. While the rebounds slacked Sunday night, Morris swatted three shots, making him a threat to contribute in both categories on a given night.
More News
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Strong all-around game in Friday's loss•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Major downturn in Wednesday's loss•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Puts up 20/7/4 line in double-overtime win•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores season-high 27 points Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 17 in Friday's win•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...