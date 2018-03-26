Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 13 points Sunday

Morris registered 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 34 minutes in Sunday's 101-97 loss to the Knick.s

Morris was the most efficient player for the Wizards Sunday night, converting half of his shots en route to the second-highest scoring total on the team. While the rebounds slacked Sunday night, Morris swatted three shots, making him a threat to contribute in both categories on a given night.