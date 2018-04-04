Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 14 in Tuesday's loss

Morris scored 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six rebounds, four assists and a steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 120-104 loss to the Rockets.

He did grab a steal for the fifth straight game, but otherwise Morris isn't providing much fantasy value to close out the campaign. averaging 11.2 points, 4.7 boards, 2.2 assists, 1.0 blocks, 1.0 three-pointers and 0.9 steals over the last nine games. His numbers may improve as John Wall rounds back into shape, but Morris was just as inconsistent earlier in the season before Wall got hurt.