Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 14 points in Tuesday's win

Morris supplied 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 107-104 win over the Bucks.

Morris was very efficient offensively while contributing in every statistical category. He has alternated double-digit and single-digit scoring performances over his last six appearances, and this was the first time since Feb. 1 that Morris saw 30-plus minutes. The most notable difference with John Wall (knee) out has been that Morris' assist average has skyrocketed to 3.7 per tilt in February.

