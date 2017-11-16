Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 15 points but fouls out in 22 minutes
Morris managed 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 102-93 win over the Heat.
Morris was reportedly set to push for 26-to-28 minutes in Monday's matchup versus the Kings, but that tilt turned out to be a blowout. It's possible Morris would've earned that type of playing time in Wednesday's bout, but the seventh-year forward fouled out. Morris has been providing decent production considering he has seen limited minutes thus far, and it probably won't be long before he does indeed creep closer to 30 minutes per night.
