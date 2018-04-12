Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 15 points in finale
Morris scored 15 points (5-15 FG, 1-4 3PT, -5 FT) to go with eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 101-92 loss to Orlando.
In his last three games, Morris has been less than efficient as shooter, sinking 30.3 percent of his 11.0 shots per game. However, the forward shot a career-best 48.0 percent for the season on 9.4 shots per game. As Washington heads into the postseason after losing five out of their last six games, they need all of their scorers to contribute in their series against top-seed Toronto.
More News
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 14 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Plays 30 minutes Sunday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Will play Sunday vs. Bulls•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Exits due to flu-like symptoms•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Posts solid all-around line•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 13 points Sunday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....