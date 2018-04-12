Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 15 points in finale

Morris scored 15 points (5-15 FG, 1-4 3PT, -5 FT) to go with eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 101-92 loss to Orlando.

In his last three games, Morris has been less than efficient as shooter, sinking 30.3 percent of his 11.0 shots per game. However, the forward shot a career-best 48.0 percent for the season on 9.4 shots per game. As Washington heads into the postseason after losing five out of their last six games, they need all of their scorers to contribute in their series against top-seed Toronto.