Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 16 points across 17 minutes
Morris produced 16 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes during a 111-95 win over the Lakers on Thursday.
In his fourth game back from injury, Morris turned in his best performance so far this season as he was able to put up 16 points despite only receiving 17 minutes. His minutes will likely steadily rise over the next several games, which should allow him to start posting consistently solid lines featuring points, rebounds and three-pointers.
