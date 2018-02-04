Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 16 points in victory

Morris had 16 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 2Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 115-98 victory over Orlando.

Morris scored in double-figures for the fifth consecutive game as he continues to see a nice resurgence in his performances. He was trending down only a couple of weeks ago, however, with John Wall (knee) on the sidelines, Morris has seen an uptick in his offensive responsibilities. Kelly Oubre has been trending down himself and Morris should be looking at minutes in the 30's, at least for the foreseeable future.