Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 17 in Friday's win

Morris scored 17 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 26 minutes during Friday's 116-97 win over the Pelicans.

The 28-year-old is locked in right now, shooting 56.1 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc over his last six games while averaging 15.0 points, 7.2 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.3 three-pointers and 1.0 steals. Even with John Wall (knee) out, Morris remains a complementary option in the Wizards' offense, but he'll be tough to take out of fantasy lineups while he's hot.