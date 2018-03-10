Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 17 in Friday's win
Morris scored 17 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 26 minutes during Friday's 116-97 win over the Pelicans.
The 28-year-old is locked in right now, shooting 56.1 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc over his last six games while averaging 15.0 points, 7.2 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.3 three-pointers and 1.0 steals. Even with John Wall (knee) out, Morris remains a complementary option in the Wizards' offense, but he'll be tough to take out of fantasy lineups while he's hot.
More News
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 12 points in loss•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 14 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Will be available Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Out with illness•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...