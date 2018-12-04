Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 18 points Monday

Morris contributed 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 24 minutes in Monday's 110-107 win over the Knicks.

Although Morris is averaging just 11.5 points on the year, he has gotten hot of late from the bench, averaging 17 points per game over the last five contests. He also has failed to record less than seven rebounds over that same span, making him a solid threat to post a double-double in the short-term moving forward.