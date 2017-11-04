Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 2 points in season debut
Morris collected two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3PT) to go with four rebounds and three assists over 14 minutes in Friday's 130-122 loss to Cleveland.
The power forward's return to the starting lineup from sports hernia surgery was a lackluster one. However, Morris saw limited action in his season debut, totaling 14 minutes of playing time. On Sunday against Toronto, Morris looks to further round back into the form that averaged 14.0 points in 2016-17.
