Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 20 points in Saturday's win
Morris collected 20 points (8-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 27 minutes during Saturday's 149-146 triple overtime win against the Suns.
Morris saw the most burn among the four reserves who saw the floor, but barely exceeded his average allotment of playing time. Moreover, he fouled out (which he has now done in four of the last six games) and committed five turnovers. This is the fifth time Morris has scored at least 20 points this season, but with Otto Porter (knee) nearing a return to the lineup, Trevor Ariza settling into a demanding role, and Jeff Green and Thomas Bryant providing solid contributions down low, Morris could be in danger of receiving a small demotion when it comes to minutes.
More News
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Absent from injury report•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Misses practice Friday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Not on injury report•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Questionable to return•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 18 points Monday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Drops 20 off bench•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...