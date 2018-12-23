Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 20 points in Saturday's win

Morris collected 20 points (8-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 27 minutes during Saturday's 149-146 triple overtime win against the Suns.

Morris saw the most burn among the four reserves who saw the floor, but barely exceeded his average allotment of playing time. Moreover, he fouled out (which he has now done in four of the last six games) and committed five turnovers. This is the fifth time Morris has scored at least 20 points this season, but with Otto Porter (knee) nearing a return to the lineup, Trevor Ariza settling into a demanding role, and Jeff Green and Thomas Bryant providing solid contributions down low, Morris could be in danger of receiving a small demotion when it comes to minutes.