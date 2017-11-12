Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores season-high 18 points in win
Morris scored 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3PT) to go with four rebounds, one steal and two blocks over 20 minutes in Saturday's 113-94 win over Atlanta.
In his fifth game of the season, Morris set a season-high with 18 points in 20 minutes. With time, the forward will regain his game stamina and the results will follow. Morris' Saturday scoring performance suggests he moving in the right direction offensively.
