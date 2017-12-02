Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores season-high 23 points

Morris scored 23 points (10-16 FG, 2-3 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, three assists, and two blocks over 28 minutes in Friday's 109-91 win over Detroit.

Since returning from sports hernia surgery, Morris has been an inconsistent scorer. The center had scored less than 10 points in 8-of-14 games prior to Friday. Against Detroit, Morris exploded for a season-high 23 points while shooting a very efficient 10-of-16 from the floor. He will look to score in the double-digits in back-to-back games for only the third time this year when Washington takes on Utah on Monday.