Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores season-high 27 points Tuesday
Morris tallied 27 points (10-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during a 116-111 loss to the Timberwolves on Tuesday.
Morris' 27 points marked a season high for him and a team high during Tuesday's loss. The three three-pointers marked his best total from downtown since Jan. 27. Morris has been scoring at a pretty consistent rate lately, as he has at least 14 points in six of his last eight outings.
