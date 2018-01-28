Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores team-high 23 in Saturday's win
Morris scored 23 points (9-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, three assists and a steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 129-104 win over the Hawks.
With John Wall (knee) sidelines, Morris stepped up and tied his season high in scoring. The veteran forward has only scored 20 or more points four times all season, but two of those performances have come in the last two games, giving him some momentum as the Wizards head home to take on the Thunder on Tuesday.
