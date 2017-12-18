Wizards' Markieff Morris: Shakes off neck injury Sunday

Morris finished with 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's 106-99 loss to the Cavaliers.

Making his second consecutive appearance following a one-game absence due to a hip injury, Morris narrowly avoided another setback on the health front. The forward hurt his neck in the first half and wasn't on the court coming out of halftime, as he remained in the locker room to undergo an X-ray, according to Candace Buckner of The Washington Post. Fortunately for Morris, the X-rays came back clean and we was able to reenter the contest. The expectation is that Morris won't be in danger of missing Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, but his playing time could be somewhat deflated anyway based on the strong production reserve power forward Mike Scott has provided of late.