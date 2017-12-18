Wizards' Markieff Morris: Shakes off neck injury Sunday
Morris finished with 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's 106-99 loss to the Cavaliers.
Making his second consecutive appearance following a one-game absence due to a hip injury, Morris narrowly avoided another setback on the health front. The forward hurt his neck in the first half and wasn't on the court coming out of halftime, as he remained in the locker room to undergo an X-ray, according to Candace Buckner of The Washington Post. Fortunately for Morris, the X-rays came back clean and we was able to reenter the contest. The expectation is that Morris won't be in danger of missing Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, but his playing time could be somewhat deflated anyway based on the strong production reserve power forward Mike Scott has provided of late.
More News
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Will play Friday vs. Clippers•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Late scratch with hip injury•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Fills box score in victory•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Puts up 11 points in defeat•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores season-high 23 points•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: No longer on minutes restriction•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...