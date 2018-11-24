Wizards' Markieff Morris: Solid all-around production Friday

Morris had 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 125-107 loss to Toronto.

Morris produced across the board Friday, having his best all-around game in over three weeks. His minutes have been up and down all season and that has been reflected in his production. Despite having a reasonably secure spot in the rotation, he is a borderline standard league player but can be useful on nights such as this.