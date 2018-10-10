Wizards' Markieff Morris: Starting Wednesday
Morris (abdomen) is starting Wednesday against the Pistons.
Morris was set to be a game-time call, and he'll end up taking the floor Wednesday. With Dwight Howard (back) still sidelined, Morris could be in line for extra run at center.
