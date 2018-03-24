Wizards' Markieff Morris: Strong all-around game in Friday's loss

Morris contributed 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 36 minutes during a 108-100 loss to the Nuggets on Friday.

After a pretty quiet game Wednesday, Morris bounced back with an excellent all-around performance in Friday's loss. His five assists marked his highest total since Feb. 23 and the eight boards marked his highest total since March 6. Morris usually throws in a quiet game here and there, but he's been fairly consistent recently, with at least 15 points in eight of his last 11 games.