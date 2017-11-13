Wizards' Markieff Morris: To push for 26-to-28 minutes Monday
Morris could play between 26-to-28 minutes during Monday's game against the Kings, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Coach Scott Brooks has been limiting Morris' playing time ever since returning from sports hernia surgery. He played just 17 and 20 minutes, respectively, over the last two games, but is expected to see his playing time increase going into Monday's contest. While he won't be set for a full workload quite yet, he's still nearing 30 minutes and will look to stay hot after shooting an incredible 82.4 percent from the field and 80 percent from the three-point line over the last two games.
More News
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores season-high 18 points in win•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 16 points across 17 minutes•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Expected to play 24 minutes Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: To see uptick in minutes Sunday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 2 points in season debut•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Will start Friday•
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.