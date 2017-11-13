Wizards' Markieff Morris: To push for 26-to-28 minutes Monday

Morris could play between 26-to-28 minutes during Monday's game against the Kings, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Coach Scott Brooks has been limiting Morris' playing time ever since returning from sports hernia surgery. He played just 17 and 20 minutes, respectively, over the last two games, but is expected to see his playing time increase going into Monday's contest. While he won't be set for a full workload quite yet, he's still nearing 30 minutes and will look to stay hot after shooting an incredible 82.4 percent from the field and 80 percent from the three-point line over the last two games.