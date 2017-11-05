Wizards' Markieff Morris: To see uptick in minutes Sunday
Morris is expected to see a few more minutes during Sunday's matchup with the Raptors, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Morris was held to just 14 minutes in his season debut on Friday, as the Wizards put him on a minutes restriction to ease him back into the action. While he's still going to have some limitations Sunday, coach Scott Brooks mentioned that Morris could see up to 22 minutes, so it appears he'll be getting a bump in playing time. That being said, fantasy owners may want to wait until Morris is on a full workload before using him.
