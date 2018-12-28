Wizards' Markieff Morris: Unlikely to play Friday
Morris is dealing with upper back and neck stiffness, and he's listed as doubtful for Friday's matchup against the Bulls.
Morris emerged from Wednesday's game against the Pistons with some back and neck soreness after playing 36 minutes -- his fourth-highest total of the year. Assuming he's sidelined, Jeff Green, Sam Dekker and Tomas Satoransky could see extra run.
