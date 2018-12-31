Wizards' Markieff Morris: Visiting specialist Wednesday

Morris (back) will see a specialist in Dallas on Wednesday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Morris has missed the past two games due to back and neck stiffness, and he's set to miss at least one more contest as he visits a specialist to help address the lingering issue. More information regarding a possible timetable for Morris' recovery should come into focus following the appointment.

