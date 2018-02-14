Wizards' Markieff Morris: Will be available Wednesday
Morris (illness) will be available for Wednesday's contest against the Knicks and will presumably draw the start, which would push Kelly Oubre back to the bench, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Morris missed the team's most recent game Saturday due to an illness, prompting Kelly Oubre to gain a starting role and see 39 minutes. But, with Morris back, Oubre will probably head back to the pine. Over his past 10 appearances, Morris has averaged 14.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and a combined 2.0 steals/blocks.
