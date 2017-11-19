Wizards' Markieff Morris: Will be limited to around 24 minutes Sunday
Morris is expected to be limited to around 24 minutes of playing time during Sunday's matchup with the Raptors, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Morris missed the first seven games of the season following offseason sports hernia surgery and with the Wizards heading into a back-to-back set, they'll attempt to limit Morris' overall workload to avoid additional strain on the previous injury. That being said, fantasy owners may want to look elsewhere for power forward options until Morris is on a full workload.
