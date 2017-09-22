Wizards' Markieff Morris: Will miss six-to-eight weeks following surgery
Morris (abdomen) is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks after undergoing successful surgery to repair a sports hernia.
The timeline puts Morris' return sometime around early-to-mid November. That said, he's still standing trial for felony assault charges -- a situation which could end in league discipline if he's found guilty, possibly extending his absence. In any event, the Wizards will have to find a replacement starting power forward, with the most likely suitor being Otto Porter, who could slide one spot up in the lineup. That would create a void at small forward, which Kelly Oubre could fill nicely. The situation certainly puts Morris' fantasy value in flux, though assuming he's found innocent in the trial, he may only end up missing around 10 games.
