Wizards' Markieff Morris: Will play Friday vs. Clippers
Morris (hip) will play Friday against the Clippers, Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post reports.
Morris was a late scratch from Wednesday's game against Memphis due to a hip injury, but it appears it was nothing major, and he'll be back in full capacity Friday. Expect Morris to start at power forward, pushing Mike Scott back to a reserve role.
