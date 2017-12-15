Wizards' Markieff Morris: Will play Friday vs. Clippers

Morris (hip) will play Friday against the Clippers, Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post reports.

Morris was a late scratch from Wednesday's game against Memphis due to a hip injury, but it appears it was nothing major, and he'll be back in full capacity Friday. Expect Morris to start at power forward, pushing Mike Scott back to a reserve role.

