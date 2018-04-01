Wizards' Markieff Morris: Will play Sunday vs. Bulls
Morris (illness) will play in Sunday's matchup with Chicago.
Morris exited Saturday's game against Charlotte due to flu-like symptoms, but it appears he's feeling better. He'll be expected to see his normal role, though Mike Scott, Jason Smith, and Kelly Oubre would be in line for a few extra minutes if Morris is at all limited.
