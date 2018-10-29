Wizards' Markieff Morris: Will play vs. Clippers
Morris (illness) will start Sunday's game against the Clippers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Morris apparently felt good enough to give it a go in pregame warmup as he's been cleared to take the court. He'll start alongside John Wall, Bradley Beal, Otto Porter and Ian Mahinmi.
